VIDEO: Westgate CB Jaboree Antoine explains why he committed to LSU

Westgate cornerback Jaboree Antoine committed to play football for LSU on January 27.

The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 7 cornerback in the 2025 class, according to On3.

One of his biggest deciding factors was the return of defensive backs coach Corey Raymond to the Tigers' coaching staff.

Click the video above to hear from the New Iberia native about his decision.

