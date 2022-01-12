UL Cornerback Mekhi Garner transfers to LSU

UL cornerback Mekhi Garner is transferring to LSU, the cornerback announced on twitter.

Garner in 2021 finished with 31 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss and earned 3rd team All-Sun Belt honors. Over his 3 year career with the Cajuns, Garner finished with 3 interceptions, 18 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles.

Standing at 6'2, 217 pounds, Garner is expected to get heavy NFL interest next season, with one report listing him with a 2nd round grade.

Now that Louisiana's Billy Napier has been named HC of Florida, I'm told there's a very good chance cornerback Mekhi Garner follows him via transfer. The junior has been receiving 2nd round grades from scouts. #FloridaGators @GatorsFB — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) November 28, 2021

Garner wasn't the only addition LSU made to their secondary Tuesday. Arkansas safety Joe Foucha announced he's transferring to LSU via twitter. Foucha, a New Orleans native, had 72 tackles, 7.5 TFL and 1 interception in 2021 with the Razorbacks. In 4 years in Fayetteville, Foucha finishing with 230 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4 INTs.

I got that beast in my eyes look like Tyson! #NewEra #geauxtigers COMING HOME! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Lv4A9CLb6e — Joe Foucha (@Joe_Foucha) January 12, 2022

