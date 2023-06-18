Tigers Win Opening CWS Game Against Tennessee, 6-3

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE



OMAHA, Neb. – Right-hander Paul Skenes fired 7.2 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts, and right-fielder Brayden Jobert collected three hits and two RBI to lift the Tigers to a 6-3 victory over Tennessee in both squads opening game at the Men’s College World Series Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.

With the win, LSU improved to 49-15 on the season, and the Volunteers dropped to 43-21.

The Tigers move into the winner’s bracket at the CWS and will face Wake Forest on Monday night at 6 p.m. CT. The contest will be televised on ESPN, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

More to come.

