Tigers Win Opening CWS Game Against Tennessee, 6-3

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
LSU's Brayden Jobert, right, celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against Tennessee during the eighth inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 23:23:08-04

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

OMAHA, Neb. – Right-hander Paul Skenes fired 7.2 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts, and right-fielder Brayden Jobert collected three hits and two RBI to lift the Tigers to a 6-3 victory over Tennessee in both squads opening game at the Men’s College World Series Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.

With the win, LSU improved to 49-15 on the season, and the Volunteers dropped to 43-21.

The Tigers move into the winner’s bracket at the CWS and will face Wake Forest on Monday night at 6 p.m. CT. The contest will be televised on ESPN, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.