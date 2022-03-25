Tigers look to have more answers for quarterback as they begin spring camp

BATON ROUGE — Tigers' head coach Brian Kelly is a big fan of competition. When speaking about spring practice with media he said bluntly that if guys aren't willing to compete during this time, then there are other programs out there.

So readjusting some of the roster, the quarterback position is the one with the big star on the side as there are four guys competing for the number one spot.

"It's the inner confidence that they all have in themselves that they can be the starter. I think we started with just wanting to add more competition", says Kelly. "Nobody has the starting position. Go earn it."

In that competition is former St. Thomas More quarterback, Walker Howard, who is early enrolled this semester. Kelly says he's very talented but still needs experience playing on the SEC level.

