Tigers blocking out the noise ahead of Florida game

LSU enters Saturday's game as 10.5 point underdogs
Matthew Hinton/AP
Head coach Ed Orgeron makes an 'L' for LSU during the playing of the alma mater after an NCAA college football game against McNeese State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Oct 12, 2021
BATON ROUGE — LSU (3-3) will square off with No. 20 Florida on Saturday, October 16 at Tiger Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m and will air on ESPN.

The Tigers enter Saturday's contest as 10.5 point underdogs.

Hear from center Liam Shanahan, running back Ty Davis-Price, and kicker Avery Atkins ahead of the Tigers' game with No. 20 Florida.

