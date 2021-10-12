Tigers blocking out the noise ahead of Florida game

BATON ROUGE — LSU (3-3) will square off with No. 20 Florida on Saturday, October 16 at Tiger Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m and will air on ESPN.

The Tigers enter Saturday's contest as 10.5 point underdogs.

Hear from center Liam Shanahan, running back Ty Davis-Price, and kicker Avery Atkins ahead of the Tigers' game with No. 20 Florida.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel