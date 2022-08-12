The LSU Tigers host open practice; impressive effort displayed by offensive talent

BATON ROUGE &amp;nbsp;—&amp;nbsp;

The main observation was Jayden Daniels getting the 1st team reps at quarterback and he made some sharp throws during the 3rd down situational period. Redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier was limited due to an ankle sprain and did not throw outside of individual drills. Head coach Brian Kelly says the QB battle is not close to being decided.

"Not yet. I think you have a very competitive situation going on. Nuss would've been in there taking 1st team reps as well", head coach Brian Kelly confirms. "Myles is as effective as any quarterback. Walker Howard continues for a freshman, amazes me as far as his knowledge base and the strength of his arm. No we're not ready to change our thought process to who gets what reps at this point."

Other local observations include UL transfer Mekhi garner, looking the part at corner, coming up with a few nice plays on the outside. Acadiana natives, Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers, look primed to shine at wideout this season as well as Kyren Lacy, who transferred from UL as well.

the wide receiver room at lsu has a lot of acadiana flavor.

Westgate's Kayshon Boutte, Comeaux's Malik Nabers and STM's Jack Bech were 3 of the top 4 in receiving yards for the Tigers last season and will have big impacts this year.

Another person that could factor into that equation in 2022 is UL transfer Kyren Lacy. The junior showed some flashes today during 7 on 7, leading the team in catches during that period. Head coach Brian Kelly says, for Lacy to reach his potential, it's all about consistency

"We think Kyren has the athletic ability. I think for Kyren, at times, confidence is a choice. He has to choose that everyday. We can't play with confidence for him. He's got to do it himself. We really think he's a great player. Some days he doesn't bring that same mindset. We just have to encourage him to choose confidence everyday. If he does that, I think he's going to have a great season for us."

Now when it comes to Jack Bech he is still limited with shin splints, meanwhile, Boutte and Nabers, ran with the first team and made a few impressive plays.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel