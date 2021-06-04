Watch
SEC changes transfer rules, allowing immediate eligibility for players transferring from within the conference

Posted at 9:13 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 22:21:32-04

The Southeastern Conference voted to repeal a rule that forced players to sit one year when transferring between SEC schools.

The move is consistent with the changing landscape of college transfers. The NCAA will now give all players one free pass. The SEC's vote is in line with what other conference have already done as well.

The SEC also voted Thursday on transfer deadlines, while the NCAA gives players until May 1 (July 1 this year). The SEC will require fall sports athlete to declare their transfer by February 1 to be instantly eligible.

The league also struck down a policy that required SEC transfers to have a minimum of two years of remaining eligibility to transfer in.

Wednesday we explored how roster management has changed in the last year. Louisiana football coach Billy Napier likened it to "NFL free agency."

