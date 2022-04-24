Run Game Dominates as White Defeats Purple in LSU Spring Game

LSU closed their 2022 Spring Camp with their Annual Purple and White Spring Game.

It was the Offense (White) winning 59-31. The running game dominated in the 2nd half, finishing with 214 yards in the glorified scrimmage.

A few Acadiana prospects made some noise, with STM standout Jack Bech catching 2 touchdowns, and Comeaux product Malik Nabers adding 1 TD.

LSU fans will now wait until Sunday, September 4th to see the official debut of the Brian Kelly Era. The Tigers will host Florida State inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

