REPORT: LSU to hire Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade

Darron Cummings/AP
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon argues a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Saint Peter's in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NCAA St Peters Murray St Basketball
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 15:11:44-04

BATON ROUGE — LSU is expected to hire Murray State head coach Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade as the men’s basketball head coach, according to multiple reports.

In his tenure with Murray State (2015-2022), McMahon finished with a 154–67 record, which included three Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championships. His seven seasons also include three NCAA tournament appearances.

At the end of the 2021–22 season, McMahon was named the OVC Coach of the Year.

McMahon has coached the likes of Memphis Grizzlies star and former No. 2 NBA Draft pick, Ja Morant.
