REPORT: LSU to hire Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade

BATON ROUGE — LSU is expected to hire Murray State head coach Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade as the men’s basketball head coach, according to multiple reports.

Sources: LSU is expected to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon as the school's new coach. Announcement could come as soon as this afternoon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2022

Sources: Murray State's Matt McMahon is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at LSU. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2022

In his tenure with Murray State (2015-2022), McMahon finished with a 154–67 record, which included three Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championships. His seven seasons also include three NCAA tournament appearances.

At the end of the 2021–22 season, McMahon was named the OVC Coach of the Year.

McMahon has coached the likes of Memphis Grizzlies star and former No. 2 NBA Draft pick, Ja Morant.

