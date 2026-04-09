REPORT: Jada Richard entering the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore guard Jada Richard is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Talia Goodman.
BREAKING: LSU’s Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.— Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 9, 2026
The 5-7 sophomore averaged 9.5 ppg, 3.3 apg and 1.3 spg this season.
TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/0iuD6SIxaE
The Opelousas native and former Lafayette Christian star averaged 9.5 points and 3.3 assists per game in 33 starts this season.
She'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
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