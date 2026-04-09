REPORT: Jada Richard entering the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore guard Jada Richard is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Talia Goodman.

BREAKING: LSU’s Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.



The 5-7 sophomore averaged 9.5 ppg, 3.3 apg and 1.3 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/0iuD6SIxaE — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 9, 2026

The Opelousas native and former Lafayette Christian star averaged 9.5 points and 3.3 assists per game in 33 starts this season.

She'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

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