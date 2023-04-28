Path to the Draft: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Westgate product Kayshon Boutte is one of many who has their name on NFL teams’ draft boards.

The former LSU Tiger caught 16 career touchdowns while in Baton Rouge.

His sophomore and junior campaigns came with ups and downs on the gridiron, including a season-ending injury in 2021.

Off the field, Boutte received a true highlight when his son Kylan entered the world on September 2, 2022.

His main focus going forward is creating a better life for his home.

“He's doing it for his family,” Embrick Boutte, Kayshon’s father, said. “He’s seen the sacrifices that you have to make for your family and kids. You're doing it to get to that next level because it's on you. We did our job and now you have to do yours.”

