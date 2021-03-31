Notre Dame star Tyler Shelvin worked out for NFL teams after opting out of LSU's football season

Former Notre Dame star Tyler Shelvin decided to pass on LSU's 2020 season citing COVID concerns. Wednesday's workout was the first time many laid eyes on the nose tackle since he opted out.

Nine LSU players worked out for scouts, and while many NFL teams were there to time Terrence Marshall's and Ja'Marr Cahse's 40-yard dash, those same scouts hoped to get a real look at Shelvin's body and his scale. Shelvin weighed in officially at 350 lbs. People have been discussing his size since he came to LSU as a freshman weighing 390 lbs. When he opted out this fall, his weight became a major talking point. Shelvin said Wednesday he really focused on nutrition and educating himself. His 350 lbs mark is one coach Orgeron set for him earlier in his career.

"It's two main questions from almost every team that I usually get and am ready to answer. One obviously is about my weight and two if I'm a good pass rusher," he said. "Those are the main things I focus on because my football game speaks for itself when Saturday comes."

Draft profiles typecast Shelvin as a run-stopper. And so does he. Or he did. He said when he moved to Texas this fall he focused on changing his report card.

"My pros, I'm a good run stopper, excellent run stopper. I look at my cons, I need to learn how to pass rush, how to rush the passer, how to get more push," he said. "When I went to XO in Dallas, me and my position coach Brandon Tucker learned how to pass rush, learn how to be explosive out of the hole, and learn how to get to the quarterback efficiently."

Shelvin came onto the scene in 2019 where he was arguably the team's best lineman. He recorded 39 tackles and broke up 2 passes while drawing consistent double-teams.

