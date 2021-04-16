Watch
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

Noon kickoff for LSU's spring game Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
L.G. Patterson/AP
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri LSU Football Ed Orgeron
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 19:27:01-04

GAME TIME: 12:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN2

LSU plays its annual spring game Saturday in Tiger Stadium, the only public glimpse of the new-look Tigers ahead of the fall opener.

The game is free and open to fans. Capacity is limited at 50-percent.

Ed Orgeron said this week the team will focus on base sets on offense and defense, offering up a vanilla look. The team has a new offensive and defensive coordinator in Jake Peetz and Daronte Jones. LSU will start Max Johnson, but Ed Orgeron insists that decision is a mere formality, and the QB competition is wide open.

The game is at noon and will air on ESPN2.

LSU opens the season September 4 at UCLA.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.