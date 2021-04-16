Noon kickoff for LSU's spring game Saturday

GAME TIME: 12:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

LSU plays its annual spring game Saturday in Tiger Stadium, the only public glimpse of the new-look Tigers ahead of the fall opener.

The game is free and open to fans. Capacity is limited at 50-percent.

Ed Orgeron said this week the team will focus on base sets on offense and defense, offering up a vanilla look. The team has a new offensive and defensive coordinator in Jake Peetz and Daronte Jones. LSU will start Max Johnson, but Ed Orgeron insists that decision is a mere formality, and the QB competition is wide open.

The game is at noon and will air on ESPN2.

LSU opens the season September 4 at UCLA.

