Johnson to start Saturday as QB battle remains wide open

Ed Orgeron named Max Johnson the starter for LSU's spring game, a note that will certainly pique some interest, but don't read much into it. That's what Orgeron says.

"He finished the season 2-0," said Orgeron. "It was hard for Myles, and I could have gave Myles the first snap too. It really didn't matter. They're all competing for a job."

Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, T.J. Finley and Garrett Nussmeier are all in the mix to start for LSU this fall, and Orgeron said Tuesday all four will rotate in with the first team getting equal reps.

"You know, we're putting in a new offense everyday. We can't judge those guys yet. We have to get them enough reps and get into game situations and have some preseason games, then give themselves a chance to compete for the starting job," Orgeron added.

LSU's spring game is Saturday at noon and fans will be in attendance to set eyes on the new-look Tigers. In the off-season, LSU shuffled its coaching staff, a change headlined by new coordinators Jake Peetz on offense and Daronte Jones on defense. But how many new looks and fireworks do the Tigers have in store? Orgeron appears to be going with the KISS (Keep it Simple Stupid) game plan.

"There are two schools of thought there. Be basic and make them guess or put it on tape and make them work on it. Give them a lot of stuff to work on that you're not going to do," he said. "I don't want to put our guys in a bad position. I want to eliminate a lot of mental errors on defense. That's one of the things we talked about when we hired Daronte. I want to play base defense and let them play. The same on offense. Let's play base, right now, and let them get it down and focus on fundamentals."

