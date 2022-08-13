Nabers, Ryan among leaders in LSU Punt Return Battle

There was a lot of observations to take away from LSU's open practice Thursday.

One battle that may get lost in the shuffle of major headlines is who will be the starting punt returner.

Brian Kelly says currently 4 players are fighting for the job, but mentioned LCA's Sage Ryan and Comeaux's Malik Nabers as 2 of the lead candidates.

"We're actually trying to work on some of the nuances as far as tracking, ball position, to really begin to separate. Because we have 4 guys that we feel have been really good," Kelly said. "I would say the punt return situation right now, you're looking Sage Ryan has been really good, Malik Nabors has been really good. Those 2 guys, but you have Sevyn Banks has been back there. Javen Nicholas has been outstanding out there."

