Myles Brennan announces his return to LSU

BATON ROUGE — "There's no place like home."

Words from LSU quarterback Myles Brennan who announced via Twitter that he is returning to the tigers.

Brennan suffered an arm injury before fall camp sidelining him for some time. He then entered the transfer portal early last month.

According to multiple reports, Brennan spoke with Tigers' head coach Brian Kelly on Monday and after two days to think, he made his decision.

In his career with the Tigers, Brennan threw for over 1,700 yards, 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

