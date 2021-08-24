Malik Nabers continues to make an impression for LSU

Former Comeaux standout Malik Nabers is making noise for LSU. The six-foot-one freshman receiver has gotten into the rotation for the Tigers during camp.

His play has started to impress quarterback Max Johnson who says that Nabers is a playmaker.

“He's not huge, but I feel like he plays like he's big,” Johnson said. “I feel like he plays aggressive and goes up to get the ball instead of letting the ball come to him. I think they've done a great job of just getting open. I have to get some more reps with them. They go up and get the ball. They're super aggressive.”

