LSU's Ty Davis-Price declares for the NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price announced that he will forego the bowl game and his senior season to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

This season the Baton Rouge native rushed for 1,003 yards on 211 carries, including a school single-game rushing record of 287 yards against Florida.

In his career, Price rushed for 1,744 yards while scoring 15 touchdowns.

This announcement comes just four days before LSU plays in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

