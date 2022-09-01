LSU's Kelly says top quarterback options split similarities

BATON ROUGE — LSU is 4 days away from kicking off their season with Florida state in the Caesars Superdome.

Head coach Brian Kelly plans to not reveal the starting quarterback until game day.

Players say that both Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are still splitting first team reps in practice and claim even they don't know who will start Sunday.

The difference in 2 quarterbacks can sometimes mean two different sets of plays and game plans but the pair both feature similar skill sets.

"There's some great similarities between the two of them in terms of what they're able to do", says Kelly. "They both run extremely well. There's not a dramatic difference between the two when it comes to play calling. You can imagine that when talking about both quarterbacks, it's 1A and 1B, it's not a 1 and 2."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel