LSU's Kayshon Boutte declares for NFL Draft

The New Iberia native announced decision via social media
Kayshon Boutte
Posted at 11:09 PM, Dec 28, 2022
BATON ROUGE — Star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte decided to revisit his plans for next year, instead he's taking his game to the next level.

The New Iberia native announced via social media that he will skip the Citrus Bowl next week and declare for the NFL draft.

In this junior campaign, Boutte had 48 receptions, for over 500 yards and two touchdowns.

