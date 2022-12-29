LSU's Kayshon Boutte declares for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE — Star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte decided to revisit his plans for next year, instead he's taking his game to the next level.

The New Iberia native announced via social media that he will skip the Citrus Bowl next week and declare for the NFL draft.

After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT. — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonBoutte1) December 29, 2022

In this junior campaign, Boutte had 48 receptions, for over 500 yards and two touchdowns.

