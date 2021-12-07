LSU's Jack Bech named to 247 True Freshman all-American Team

BATON ROUGE — LSU wide receiver and tight end, Jack Bech, was named to the 247 True Freshman All-American team.

The team is compiled of 23 freshman players from all over the country who are rising as some of college football's brightest stars.

The STM product led the Tigers this season with 43 receptions.

He elevated the Tiger offense with 489 yards and 3 touchdowns.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel