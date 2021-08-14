Watch
LSU’s defense seeks to build rhythm in fall camp

Tigers' defense gave up 34.9 points per game in 2020
Tigers' defense looks to play a new tune
LSU Vanderbilt Football
Posted at 7:59 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 20:59:34-04

The LSU defense looks to play a different tune in 2021. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is tasked with conducting a different sound than what was orchestrated in 2020.

A sound that many want to forget that the Tigers played, as they gave up an average of 492 yards per game and 34.9 points per game.

We've heard a lot of great things about this new staff, and fall camp is allowing the team to get into a new rhythm.

“I think this is a great time in camp for us to build our chemistry,” senior defensive end Ali Gaye said. "We're a new team that has new plays added in with the same players from last year. I feel like communication wise; the defense is improving. It's definitely going to be different from the last year's defense.”

LSU opens the season on the road against UCLA on Sept. 4.

