LSU's Boutte Advocates for Vaccine and Full Tiger Stadium

LSU's first home game is in week 2 of this season, when they host McNeese. Players already can't stop daydreaming about the potential crowd in Death Valley.

Tiger Stadium can hold 102,321 people when at full capacity, but the roar of the crowd wasn't the same in 2020 with limitations on crowd sizes due to the pandemic. The plan entering 2021 is to have 100 percent of fans in the building, but a new spike in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana puts that into question.

For New Iberia native Kayshon Boutte, the solution is simple to bring back the electricity of a Louisiana Saturday night.

"I feel like if everybody wants a full Tiger Stadium, they gotta get vaccinated," Boutte said Monday. "I'm fully vaccinated and I advise it for everybody."

Boutte is among the over 97 percent of LSU's players vaccinated now, which ranks among the top teams in the SEC. The Tigers coaching staff is 100 percent vaccinated.

Boutte has also been an advocate to family members too, when it comes to the power of the vaccine.

"I make it known all the time. A couple times out the week too, cause it's the right thing to do," Boutte said. "But I feel like, everybody got their own opinion at the end of the day."

