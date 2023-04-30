LSU WR, Kayshon Boutte, drafted to New England Patriots

BATON ROUGE — With the 187th pick, the New England patriots select LSU wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte.

The Westgate High product had 16 career touchdowns, including 2 last season.

In 2022, he also had 48 receptions for over 500 yards.

