LSU WR Jaray Jenkins declares for NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) runs after a catch against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 16:41:54-05

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, Dec. 12 on social media.

The senior wideout became Mr. Reliable throughout the season as he came up with huge catches in big games like against Ole Miss and Florida.

Jenkins finishes his career with 1,370 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

