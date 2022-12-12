LSU WR Jaray Jenkins declares for NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, Dec. 12 on social media.

Once A Tiger , Always A Tiger 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/ea38lWwiwx — King J🖤 (@JenkinsJaray) December 12, 2022

The senior wideout became Mr. Reliable throughout the season as he came up with huge catches in big games like against Ole Miss and Florida.

Jenkins finishes his career with 1,370 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel