Watch Now
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

LSU WR Jack Bech to enter transfer portal

Arkansas LSU Football
Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (80) makes a reception against Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher (2) during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Arkansas LSU Football
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 14:45:01-05

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the transfer portal.

The former St. Thomas More Cougar announced his decision via social media.

"This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Bech wrote. "A lot of of thought and prayer has gone into my decision."

The sophomore had 16 catches, 200 yards, and one touchdown this season.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.