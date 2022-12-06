LSU WR Jack Bech to enter transfer portal

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the transfer portal.

The former St. Thomas More Cougar announced his decision via social media.

New beginnings , I know you got me🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VzaLdL707t — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) December 6, 2022

"This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Bech wrote. "A lot of of thought and prayer has gone into my decision."

The sophomore had 16 catches, 200 yards, and one touchdown this season.

