LSU WR Jack Bech named PFF Freshman All-American

BATON ROUGE — LSU wide receiver Jack Bech, was named to the PFF Freshman All-American Team Friday.

The STM product led the Tigers with 43 receptions this season, to go with 489 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Bech was also named to the 247 True Freshman All-American team earlier this month.

