LSU WR Jack Bech named PFF Freshman All-American

Bech led the Tigers with 43 catches in 2021
LSU WR Jack Bech Named PFF Freshman All-American
Posted at 11:24 PM, Dec 10, 2021
BATON ROUGE — LSU wide receiver Jack Bech, was named to the PFF Freshman All-American Team Friday.

The STM product led the Tigers with 43 receptions this season, to go with 489 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Bech was also named to the 247 True Freshman All-American team earlier this month.

