LSU Wins, 10-4, In Midweek Matchup Against Central Arkansas

Jordan Thompson's three-run homer in the fifth inning breaks a 4-4 tie and propels the top-ranked Tigers to victory.
LSU Athletics
Posted at 10:40 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 23:40:54-04

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers lifted two home runs in Tuesday night’s 10-4 win over Central Arkansas at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is now 19-2 overall, and Central Arkansas falls to 11-9.

The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a weekend series against Arkansas. Game one of the series will be Friday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. CT and broadcast on ESPN2 as well as affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Freshman Griffin Herring (1-0) earned the win in relief for LSU. It’s his first career win, working 2.1 innings and allowing no runs on one hit and tallying three strikeouts.

