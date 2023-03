LSU Wins, 10-4, In Midweek Matchup Against Central Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers lifted two home runs in Tuesday night’s 10-4 win over Central Arkansas at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is now 19-2 overall, and Central Arkansas falls to 11-9.

The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a weekend series against Arkansas. Game one of the series will be Friday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. CT and broadcast on ESPN2 as well as affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Freshman Griffin Herring (1-0) earned the win in relief for LSU. It’s his first career win, working 2.1 innings and allowing no runs on one hit and tallying three strikeouts.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel