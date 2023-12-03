LSU to play Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida against Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 1.

This will be the Tigers third appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl) with their last outing being a 21-14 victory over Iowa in 2014.

The New Year's Day contest will mark the fifth meeting between the Bayou Bengals and Badgers. Their last showdown saw Wisconsin pick up a 16-14 win over LSU in 2016 in the Lambeau Field College Classic.

LSU holds a 3-1 all-time record against Wisconsin.

The matchup will be played at Raymond James Stadium at 11:00 am and will air on ESPN2.

