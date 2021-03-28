LSU, Tennessee suspended in the 9th, Tigers up 8-7

Weather postponed the finish of Saturday's LSU-Tennessee baseball game.

The Tigers are at bat up 8-7 in the ninth inning. LSU has scored 5-unanswered runs to retake the lead.

Tre' Morgan is 4-5, with two doubles, a homerun and two RBI. Tennessee's Evan Russell is 3-4, all three hits home runs. He has 5 RBI.

the game will resume Sunday at 11:30 CT

