LSU, Tennessee suspended in the 9th, Tigers up 8-7

Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Nicholls on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 9:31 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 22:31:25-04

Weather postponed the finish of Saturday's LSU-Tennessee baseball game.

The Tigers are at bat up 8-7 in the ninth inning. LSU has scored 5-unanswered runs to retake the lead.

Tre' Morgan is 4-5, with two doubles, a homerun and two RBI. Tennessee's Evan Russell is 3-4, all three hits home runs. He has 5 RBI.

the game will resume Sunday at 11:30 CT

