LSU swimmer wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

On Sunday, Brooks Curry became the first Olympian swimmer in LSU history to take home a gold medal at the Olympic games.

He earned the gold after serving as a relay member for the 4X100 meter freestyle relay team, according to LSU.

GOLDEN 🥇



Brooks Curry becomes the first LSU swimmer in program history to take home the gold! #OlympiansMadeHere | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8f6b1CMHV3 — LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) July 26, 2021

Curry swam in the prelims alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Bowen Becker, taking first place in the second heat. He took the lead for the squad, starting off the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters.

Curry finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.

During the finals, Curry was replaced by swimmer Caeleb Dressel who helped the relay team win the gold.

"I had the easiest job last night out of everyone here, I got to watch it on TV, so I felt like (Brooks) deserved that a little more than me.“ - Caeleb Dressel



Class act. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WJhsjYx77Y — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 26, 2021

All swimmers, including those who participate in the prelims, are awarded a medal.

LSU says Curry is the first Tiger to compete in the 4×100 meter freestyle event since Sion Brinn represented Great Britain at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

