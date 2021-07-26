Watch
LSU swimmer wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Matthias Schrader/AP
Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 07:54:19-04

On Sunday, Brooks Curry became the first Olympian swimmer in LSU history to take home a gold medal at the Olympic games.

He earned the gold after serving as a relay member for the 4X100 meter freestyle relay team, according to LSU.

Curry swam in the prelims alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Bowen Becker, taking first place in the second heat. He took the lead for the squad, starting off the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters.

Curry finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.

During the finals, Curry was replaced by swimmer Caeleb Dressel who helped the relay team win the gold.

All swimmers, including those who participate in the prelims, are awarded a medal.

LSU says Curry is the first Tiger to compete in the 4×100 meter freestyle event since Sion Brinn represented Great Britain at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

