LSU ranked No. 5 in USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 5 in the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll that was released on Monday.
This is the Bayou Bengals' 25th time being ranked in this preseason poll and 13th time being ranked in the top 10. The Tigers are slated to play four teams ranked in the preseason coaches poll (Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M).
LSU will open the season against No. 8 Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 3. The game will kick off at 6:30 pm and will air on KATC.
Top 25 Teams (SEC Schools are italicized; first-place votes are in parenthesis)
1. Georgia (61)
2. Michigan
3. Alabama (4)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Tennessee
11. Washington
12. Texas
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. TCU
17. Kansas State
18. Oregon State
19. Oklahoma
20. North Carolina
21. Wisconsin
22. Ole Miss
23. Tulane
24. Texas Tech
25. Texas A&M
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers