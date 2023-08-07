LSU ranked No. 5 in USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 5 in the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll that was released on Monday.

This is the Bayou Bengals' 25th time being ranked in this preseason poll and 13th time being ranked in the top 10. The Tigers are slated to play four teams ranked in the preseason coaches poll (Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M).

LSU will open the season against No. 8 Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 3. The game will kick off at 6:30 pm and will air on KATC.

Top 25 Teams (SEC Schools are italicized; first-place votes are in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (61)

2. Michigan

3. Alabama (4)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M

------------------------------------------------------------

