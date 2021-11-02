LSU quarterback Myles Brennan enters the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan posted to Twitter that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Will forever hold a very special place in my heart. Forever LSU 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/DSXjGHKrlo — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) November 1, 2021

Brennan was named as the starting quarterback before the 2021 season but missed the season due to an injury.

During his five years with the program, Brennan has 1,712 passing yards, 121 completions, 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

"He was teary eyed. It was a tough decision for him," says LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. "Obviously I know he's not going to play this year. He's not ready. I told him hold your head high, you gave all you had to LSU and I wish you the best."

