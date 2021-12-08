Watch
LSU QB Max Johnson to enter transfer portal

Derick Hingle/AP
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) warms up prior to the kickoff at an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 07, 2021
BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson announced on Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson started in all of the Tigers games during the 2021 season in which he threw for 3,884 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He finished with a record 8-6 in his time in Baton Rouge as a starter.
