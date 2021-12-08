LSU QB Max Johnson to enter transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson announced on Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021

Johnson started in all of the Tigers games during the 2021 season in which he threw for 3,884 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He finished with a record 8-6 in his time in Baton Rouge as a starter.

