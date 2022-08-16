LSU QB battle narrowed between Daniels and Nussmeier

BATON ROUGE — When sixth-year senior Myles Brennan announced that he was stepping away from LSU on Monday, it brought some clarity to the Tigers' quarterback competition.

The job is now down to two individuals: junior Jayden Daniels or redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

“Us in the quarterback room, we don't look at it like a competition,” Daniels said. “At the end of the day, everything is solely focused on us. At the end of the day, everybody is prepared to play the position.”

Jayden Daniels took first-team reps during the open practice last Thursday but both quarterbacks said they haven't been informed of a winner of the competition.

Meanwhile, Nussmeier says he's now 100% after being limited by an ankle injury last week. Each signal-caller presents different strengths with Daniels known for his athleticism and Nuss for his strong arm. Either way, they both want what's best for the LSU offense.

“If I'm in I think Jayden would say the same, he's going to support me,” Nussmeier said. “If Jayden’s in, I'm going to support him. We're focused on one goal, and that's for LSU to win games.”

“We have a great room,” Daniels said. “It doesn't matter who's going to start here. We all help each other prepare the best that we can to go out there and help the team in any way. For me personally, I’m teaching them the things I have just in case they are the starter. They can learn from older guys that have played some years.”

