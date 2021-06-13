LSU outslugged by Tennessee 15-6, season ends in Supers

LSU falls to Tennessee 15-6 in Game 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional, ending their season.

The Volunteers hit 6 home runs in the contest, which is a program postseason record.

This is the final game of Paul Mainieri's career, as he's retiring from LSU and baseball.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel