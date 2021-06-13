Watch
LSU outslugged by Tennessee 15-6, season ends in Supers

Paul Mainieri's final game with Tigers
Wade Payne/AP
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri looks on during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Tennessee Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 18:13:23-04

LSU falls to Tennessee 15-6 in Game 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional, ending their season.

The Volunteers hit 6 home runs in the contest, which is a program postseason record.

This is the final game of Paul Mainieri's career, as he's retiring from LSU and baseball.

