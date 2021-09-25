LSU outlasts Bulldogs' late efforts to go 1-0 in SEC play

STARKVILLE, Miss. —

LSU was tasked with slowing down Mississippi State's Air Raid offense to open SEC play and were able to withstand the Bulldogs' late push in a 28-25 win.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson completed 17 of 27 attempted passes for 280 yards while throwing four touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver and Westgate product Kayshon Boutte led in receiving with four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers' defense played with a bend but don't break mentality in the first half as they held the Bulldogs to three points. However, Mississippi State nearly completed a fourth-quarter comeback when they scored 15 points and finished with 486 total yards.

Junior cornerback Cordale Flott played a key role in the Tigers' defense as he produced two turnovers (forced fumble, interception) in the first quarter of the game.

LSU (3-1) comes back to Baton Rouge to host Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 2. The game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

