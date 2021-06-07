LSU-Oregon Baseball to Air on ESPN2

The Eugene Regional Championship between LSU and Oregon will air on ESPN2 tonight. First pitch is set for 9 pm. The game will also be streamed on ESPN3.

The winner between the Tigers and Ducks will advance to the Knoxville Super Regional, where Tennessee awaits for a best-of-3 series.

After losing their opening game of the Eugene Regional, LSU has now won 3 straight games to stay. That includes a 4-1 victory over Oregon Sunday night, to force the winner-take-all final Monday.

A win would also keep Paul Mainieri working for at least one more weekend. Mainieri announcing his retirement in late May, as he's calling it a career after 39 years in coaching and 15 years with LSU.

