LSU offensive line working to improve ground game

BATON ROUGE — LSU’s offensive line has gotten a lot of praise lately. It's because the Tigers’ run game has been sub-par this season.

The Bayou Bengals average an underwhelming 80 yards per game and just 2.9 yards per carry.

Right now, that blame falls on the shoulders of the offensive line, and the big fellas believe the Tigers are close to sending the ground game to the next level.

“We're one block away from busting a big touchdown run or getting a large number of yards,” senior offensive guard Ed Ingram said. “We're always one block away.”

“We've got to improve in making that extra and doing what we need to do to give them (running backs) a little bit of space to do what they need to do,” senior center Liam Shanahan said.

