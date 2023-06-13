LSU OF Josh Stevenson enters the transfer portal

LSU outfielder Josh Stevenson has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The former St. Thomas More star spent two seasons in Baton Rouge but only made 24 appearances this year with 10 at-bats.

Last season, Stevenson played in 40 games with 15 starts in left field, batting .195 with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, and seven runs scored.

