LSU heading to Citrus Bowl to face Purdue

Bayou Bengals will make their sixth Citrus Bowl appearance
Brian Kelly
John Bazemore/AP
LSU head coach Brian Kelly reacts on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Brian Kelly
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 14:47:15-05

LSU football will play its first bowl game under Brian Kelly at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue in Orlando, FL on Mon, Jan. 2.

The Bayou Bengals will make their sixth Citrus Bowl appearance and the first since the 2018 season.

During that game, LSU faced a Kelly-led Notre Dame team that edged the Tigers, 21-17.

The contest is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. and will air on KATC.
