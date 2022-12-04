LSU heading to Citrus Bowl to face Purdue

LSU football will play its first bowl game under Brian Kelly at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue in Orlando, FL on Mon, Jan. 2.

The Bayou Bengals will make their sixth Citrus Bowl appearance and the first since the 2018 season.

During that game, LSU faced a Kelly-led Notre Dame team that edged the Tigers, 21-17.

The contest is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. and will air on KATC.

