LSU digs deep; falls short against No. 2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — LSU went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Alabama, but the Bayou Bengals fell short of an upset, 20-14.

St. Thomas More product Jack Bech led the Tigers in receiving with five receptions, 33 yards, and a touchdown.

The Tigers hopped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a Max Johnson to Brian Thomas Jr. score. That touchdown was set up by punter Avery Atkins completing a pass to tight end Jack Mashburn on a fake punt.

The Crimson Tide responded by scoring 20 points and held a 20-7 led in the third quarter. Bech caught an eight-yard score with two minutes to go in the third quarter, making the game 20-14.

LSU had one final attempt at taking the lead with under a minute to go in the game, but the drive stalled out.

LSU (4-5) returns to Baton Rouge to face Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 13. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

