LSU coaches demanding more in dog days of fall camp

BATON ROUGE — The intensity of LSU's 12th fall camp practice seemed to be at an all-time high.

The offense moved effectively with Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier under center with the first-team offense.

Daniels seemed to get a few more snaps with the first group and had a masterful drive during the scrimmage period where he led the offense on a touchdown drive. Nussmeier had several impressive throws in his time with the ones, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins.

Overall, the biggest impression seen throughout practice was the demand for excellence that the Tigers' coaching staff had for each position.

"We don't want to be demeaning to our players, but we're demanding," head coach Brian Kelly said. "It's about graduating all of our players and winning a National Championship. You can't do that by sitting on your hands. We're here to challenge our players. That's why they're here at LSU. They want to win a championship too. We're going to be demanding and do it the right way."

LSU opens the season in 18 days when they face Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4 inside the Caesars Superdome.

