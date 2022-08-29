LSU closing in on offensive line rotation

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers are entering the final stretch of practices ahead of their season opener against Florida state next Sunday.

The starting quarterback is still in question as head coach Brian Kelly confirmed he looks to make that announcement as soon as tomorrow, but the offensive line rotation is pending as well.

Sophomore Garrett Dellinger has settled as the starting center but the Tigers are still figuring out the other pieces.

"We're still moving some pieces around. The good part is Garrett has really settled in at the center position and we've been working (Anthony) Bradford some at the guard position but as you know earlier, he's played a lot of tackle, so that's given Cam Wire some opportunity", says Kelly. "I think what we're looking for some key backup situations. I think we've got a pretty good sense of the five, six guys and now it's about getting that seventh, maybe eighth guy."

LSU hosts Florida State in the Caesars Superdome on September 4th.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel