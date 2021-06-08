Watch
LSU Beats Oregon 9-8 to Win Eugene Regional

Gavin Dugas: 2 Home Runs vs. Ducks
Gavin Dugas LSU Baseball 2021
Posted at 2:20 AM, Jun 08, 2021
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Gavin Dugas went 3 for 3 with two home runs, Drew Bianco hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning and LSU beat top-seeded Oregon 9-8 to win the Eugene Regional. LSU plays fellow Southeastern Conference member Tennessee in the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. Pinch runner Will Safford scored on a single to center field by freshman Jordan Thompson to give LSU a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Aaron Zavala hit a two-run shot in the top of the third inning to give Oregon (39-16) a 4-2 lead and, after Tanner Smith reached on an error to lead off the seventh, Kenyon Yovan homered to center to make it 7-6.

