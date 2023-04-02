LSU beats Iowa to hoist first-ever National Championship

DALLAS — The LSU women's basketball team defeated Iowa, 102-85, in the Women's Basketball National Championship.
This is the Tigers' first-ever national title in the program's history.
The Bayou Bengals' 102 points were the most scored in a championship game.
Guard Jasmine Carson had a masterful first half, scoring 21 points while not missing a shot. Forward Angel Reese nabbed an NCAA-record 34th double on the season.
More to come.
