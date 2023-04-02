Watch Now
LSU beats Iowa to hoist first-ever National Championship

NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
Darron Cummings/AP
LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 18:01:26-04

DALLAS — The LSU women's basketball team defeated Iowa, 102-85, in the Women's Basketball National Championship.

This is the Tigers' first-ever national title in the program's history.

The Bayou Bengals' 102 points were the most scored in a championship game.

Guard Jasmine Carson had a masterful first half, scoring 21 points while not missing a shot. Forward Angel Reese nabbed an NCAA-record 34th double on the season.

More to come.
