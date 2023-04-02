LSU beats Iowa to hoist first-ever National Championship

DALLAS — The LSU women's basketball team defeated Iowa, 102-85, in the Women's Basketball National Championship.

This is the Tigers' first-ever national title in the program's history.

The Bayou Bengals' 102 points were the most scored in a championship game.

Guard Jasmine Carson had a masterful first half, scoring 21 points while not missing a shot. Forward Angel Reese nabbed an NCAA-record 34th double on the season.

More to come.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel