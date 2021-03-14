LSU basketball holds off Arkansas to advance to championship game

Cameron Thomas scored 21 points and third-seeded LSU upset eighth-ranked Arkansas 78-71 Saturday to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1993.

The Tigers will play No. 6 Alabama on Sunday looking for their first SEC tournament title since 1980. LSU gave its top scorer more help in a matchup of the SEC's top-scoring teams.

Javonte Smart added 19 points for LSU, and Darius Days had 13. Arkansas snapped a 12-game SEC winning streak that tied the program record set by the 1993-94 team that also ended in the SEC Tournament in the semifinals.