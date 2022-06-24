Watch Now
LSU baseball adding top prospects from transfer portal

Vanderbilt's Christian Little with first-round potential; NC State freshman Tommy White leads NCAA with home runs.
CWS Vanderbilt Mississippi St Baseball
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little reacts after a Mississippi State run during the first inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
CWS Vanderbilt Mississippi St Baseball
High Point North Carolina St Baseball
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 19:47:54-04

BATON ROUGE  — LSU baseball landed two top prospects out of the transfer portal.

First-baseman Tommy White comes from NC State. White set the NCAA freshman home-run record with 27.

Right-hand pitcher, Christian Little, comes from Vanderbilt after posting an ERA 4.65 with 95 strikeouts over two seasons.

