LSU baseball adding top prospects from transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball landed two top prospects out of the transfer portal.

First-baseman Tommy White comes from NC State. White set the NCAA freshman home-run record with 27.

Right-hand pitcher, Christian Little, comes from Vanderbilt after posting an ERA 4.65 with 95 strikeouts over two seasons.

