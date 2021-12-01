Local LSU commits react to Tigers hiring Brian Kelly

LAFAYETTE — LSU tweeted out that they have their guy in Brian Kelly.

There's no doubt that Kelly is successful everywhere he goes. He owns the most wins in Notre Dame history with 113 and reached the playoffs two of the last four seasons.

His first task is keeping LSU players on the roster and making sure recruits still want to come to Baton Rouge.

Right now, LSU is the 15th ranked recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports. The eye-popping thing, though, is that Notre Dame is number four even with tougher academic standards than most programs.

For example, Irish players need a GPA of 2.0 by the end of their freshman year in comparison to most schools that require that by junior year.

Not to mention, Kelly has had this recruiting success in Indiana, which makes guys from our backyard even more excited to meet Coach Kelly.

“I think it’s a good hire” Lafayette Christian senior lineman Fitzgerald West said. “He's a great coach. He's going to win games for us. We have the players to win games. I think it’s a good hire, smart hire. I'm looking forward to working with him.”

“I think it’s a great hire offensive-wise,” Acadiana senior cornerback Laterrance Welch said. “I hope he brings some good defensive coaches in there, including Corey Raymond. He's staying. I think he will get the LSU tradition back on track.”

The early signing period begins on December 15 and ends on December 17.

