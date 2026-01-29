Lane Kiffin pops up in the 337, and Acadiana definitely noticed

Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting trip through Acadiana didn’t start with a press release.

It started on social media.

The new LSU football coach made several posts on social media showing where he popped up across the 337. Once word got out, it didn’t take long for the visit to become the talk of the area.

Kiffin began his tour in Cecilia, about 45 miles from Baton Rouge, where he and running backs coach Kevin Smith met with four-star junior Braylon Calais. For Cecilia head coach Cody Champagne, the moment was about more than one recruit.

“It’s awesome because now kids know you can go anywhere from Cecilia,” Champagne said. “I think that’s big for our community.”

Calais felt the impact immediately.

“Just him coming alone had enough magnitude to where the whole town felt that,” Calais said. “His presence was very meaningful. That in general is a blessing.”

From there, Kiffin made his way to Scott — the Boudin Capital of the World and home of the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams — continuing a familiar recruiting pipeline into south Louisiana.

“We love to see someone from a big-time program coming back over here,” Acadiana offensive line coach Ronald Gunner said. “We love a pipeline. We like to support our state schools before we start moving out. It’s good for him to come over here, and it’s good for the school.”

No trip through Scott would be complete without a stop at Billy’s Boudin, where Kiffin’s visit quickly became social-media fuel once again.

Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine also said Kiffin made a stop in New Iberia to check out the program there as well.

This time around, there wasn’t a chance for a one-on-one conversation. But judging by the reaction across Acadiana, it’s safe to say the 337 noticed — and will be watching the next time Lane Kiffin shows up on their timeline.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel